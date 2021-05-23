Crash closes eastbound lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire & Rescue are on the scene of a crash causing road closures on the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

According to police, the eastbound lanes of the causeway have been shut down after a car flipped over during the crash.

Officers say the crash happened just before 3 p.m. Sunday. One person has been taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa as a trauma alert with possible life-threatening injuries.

Drivers heading eastbound are being asked to find other routes.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.

