1 person hospitalized as trauma alert after crash on Gulf-to-Bay in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE 4:30 P.M.: All westbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard have reopened following a car crash, according to police.
Police say the crash happened on Gulf-to-Bay and Hercules Avenue.
One person was taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert after the crash, according to police.
No other information has been released at this time.
Check back for the latest updates on this story.
