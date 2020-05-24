1 person hospitalized as trauma alert after crash on Gulf-to-Bay in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE 4:30 P.M.: All westbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard have reopened following a car crash, according to police.

Police say the crash happened on Gulf-to-Bay and Hercules Avenue.

One person was taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert after the crash, according to police.

No other information has been released at this time.

