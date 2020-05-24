Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

1 person hospitalized as trauma alert after crash on Gulf-to-Bay in Clearwater

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE 4:30 P.M.: All westbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard have reopened following a car crash, according to police.

Police say the crash happened on Gulf-to-Bay and Hercules Avenue.

One person was taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert after the crash, according to police.

No other information has been released at this time.

Check back for the latest updates on this story.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss