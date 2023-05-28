ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash caused a roadblock on the southbound lanes of I-275 in St. Petersburg Sunday.

A traffic camera showed a vehicle flipped over in the roadway, which caused the lanes at 5 Avenue North to be mostly closed.

The roadway was reopened after a brief period.

So far, the extent of any injuries or how the crash happened is not yet known. 8 On Your Side has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.