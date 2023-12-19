PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A crane fell on a condo building in Feather Sound on Tuesday morning.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said the crane tipped over on the Crystal Bay condominium building. The man who was operating the crane was able to climb out and walk away uninjured. No one else was hurt.

Residents said the condominium was in the middle of a roof replacement and that’s why the crane was at the location.