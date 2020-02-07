Crane collapses shutting down traffic on I-275 Northbound

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol is assisting traffic after a crane fell across the interstate on northbound I-275 at Roosevelt Boulevard.

The crane, part of the Archer Western/DeMoya Joint Venture Gateway project is blocking the northbound lanes of I-275.

All traffic will be diverted onto Roosevelt Boulevard as construction crews work to remove the crane.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

