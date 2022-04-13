ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Shoppers are noticing the impact inflation is having on their grocery bills.

According to the Consumer Price Index report released this week states that food-at-home costs rose 10 percent over the last 12 months. It’s the largest 12-month increase since the period ending March 1981.

Meats, poultry, fish and eggs increased nearly 14 percent over the last year while the index for beef rose 16%. Dairy products also rose 7%.

When it comes to meat, poultry, fish and eggs, Tampa’s prices were up 24.6% compared to last March.

“Every year it goes up, it’s done you can’t look at it, it is what it is,” St. Petersburg shopper Alexis Baum said.

Family-owned Grocery Store, Jo’els in St. Petersburg, has also felt the inflation impact. Sharon Goetz works at the store and said Passover mayonnaise has doubled in price compared to last year.

“The Passover mayonnaise at $10 was a little hard to swallow and that was lowering our margins to just keep it under the ten dollars,” Goetz said.

Jo’els Owner Joel Goetz told 8 On Your Side he hopes to keep his products at a fair price.

“We sat down and talked about it, said ‘How are we going to handle this,’ and how we handled it is we absorbed some of the costs,” he said.