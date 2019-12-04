Coyote spotted in Madeira Beach neighborhood, cats reported missing

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A warning is going out to residents of Madeira Beach after neighbors reported seeing a coyote strolling through neighborhoods.

Along with the snowbirds who have made the migration south for the winter, at least one coyote, and likely more, has decided Madeira Beach is the place to live.

“They have been spotted and they’ve been doing a number to the native pets,” said resident, Jason Whiting.

Madeira Beach residents report 2 to 3 cats have gone missing over the last 7 to 10 days. That coincides with the spotting of a coyote seen roaming, of all places, the beach, in the daytime, near the 13,000 block of Gulf Boulevard.

Store owner Dave Dahms is not surprised.

“Be aware of them. Keep your cats inside and your dogs. And give em a wide birth, cuz, they don’t want to hurt us. They’re part of the environment too” said Dahms.

The city of Madeira Beach sent out an email, telling residents about the coyote, advising people not feed them, and not to allow their cats and dogs to roam freely.

So far, it appears that a single coyote is making this beach town its home. But where’s there’s one, there’s likely more.

“I don’t want anybody’s animal or pet getting hurt,” said Whiting.

The best advice if you come across a coyote is to make a lot of noise as they’ll likely runoff and keep your dog on a short leash.

You can report a coyote sighting to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission by calling the FWC Southwest Regional Office in Lakeland at 863-648-3200 or 888-404-3922