COVID vaccination event to be held at Dali Museum in St. Pete

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – If you haven’t had a chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Pinellas County officials are providing a surreal-ly cool opportunity for residents to do so on Friday.

From 10 a.m. to noon, residents can receive a Pfizer, Moderna or one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the Dali Museum, located at 1 Dali Boulevard in St. Petersburg.

Only Pfizer vaccines will be provided to those 12 years of age and up, but adults can select the vaccine of

their choice.

Parking is available at the Dali or Mahaffey lots during the event. Residents must enter via the Dali Museum’s main entrance to get their vaccine.

Those who are vaccinated at the event will receive a Dali Museum shopping tote and a $10 food voucher which will be good at local grocery stores.

Appointments are not necessary. COVID-19 vaccines are always provided at no cost.

For more information, please visit the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County’s website.