COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for residents 65+ in Pinellas County

Pinellas County

A healthcare worker holds a tray of COVID-19 vaccine vials (Getty Images)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health announced in partnership with Pinellas County Friday that registration is now open for more COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Appointment pre-registration for anyone 65 and older in Pinellas reopened at 10 a.m. following a new shipment of 10,000 vaccines from the state.

Vaccinations in Pinellas County are set to begin early next week at four sites in St. Petersburg, Pinellas Park, Largo, and Palm Harbor.

Appointments are expected to fill quickly.

Visit CDR HealthPro’s website to register and make an appointment.

