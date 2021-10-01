Cousins charged in Largo woman’s murder months after violent robbery

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A pair of cousins are now suspects in a Largo woman’s murder after a robbery gone wrong, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said on March 28 deputies found Adisyn Mudd, 21, shot dead inside her mobile home at the Orange Lake Mobile Home Park located on Seminole Boulevard.

Authorities said they learned 35-year-old cousins Ray Oliver and Corinthian Thompson allegedly tried to rob Mudd and shot her in the process.

Oliver was identified as a suspect while in the Pinellas County Jail on charges for unrelated drug charges and failing to register as a career offender. By the times deputies filed the murder charge against him, Oliver was already sentenced to 26 months in prison.

Deputies found Thompson Friday in St. Petersburg and took him into custody.

Both suspects face charges for armed robbery and first-degree murder.