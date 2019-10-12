Courier Express employee charged with video voyeurism after attempting to take a photo up woman’s skirt

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa man is charged with video voyeurism after attempting to use his phone to try to take a photo up a woman’s skirt.

According to Clearwater Police, Romario Iglesias, 23, was delivering packages when the victim told police that she felt Iglesias touch the back of her leg on more than one occasion.

When the victim confronted Iglesias at the time, he denied the allegations.

However, surveillance footage from inside the office complex showed Iglesias aiming his phone under the woman’s skirt.

Iglesias admitted that he was trying to show the images to his friend via a social media messenger. He said he did it two or three times while making a delivery.

He is charged with video voyeurism.