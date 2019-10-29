‘Courageous 12’ officers who fought for equal rights to be honored in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department will honor the “Courageous 12” on Tuesday.

Mayor Kriseman, Chief Holloway and others will gather to pay tribute and dedicate a plaque honoring the officers’ mark on history and the community.

The year after the 1964 Civil Rights Act was signed into law, 12 of the department’s 15 black officers filed a lawsuit against the City of St. Petersburg demanding that black officers be given the same rights as white officers.

Though the first judge’s ruling was not in their favor, they appealed and won the lawsuit on Aug. 1, 1968.

They became known as “The Courageous 12.”

The decision gave African-American officers and essentially all minorities in law enforcement the right to serve their communities with the same rights as their counterparts.

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. in the Media Room at The St. Petersburg Police Department Headquarters.

Of the Courageous 12, only one remains, Mr. Leon Jackson who will be honored as a special guest.

