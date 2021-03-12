Couple stranded in Cuba sailing back to the U.S. thanks to 8 On Your Side viewer

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Matt Gilbert and his girlfriend Donna Sellinger couldn’t be happier.

When 8 On Your Side first introduced you to the couple on Wednesday when they thought they were stranded in Cuba indefinitely. A viewer saw the story and called his friend, Chris Webster, a sailboat captain who was docked in Havana.

Webster was happy to help. “My great buddy Herman Bips from the Davis Islands yacht club contacted me. He knew I was down here and knew I would be available to help, so it’s all good,” said Webster. “These nice people that we have we all get together and help people.”

The couple was planning on flying back to the states next week until JetBlue canceled their flight for March 19 and rescheduled them for April 16. The airline explained the cancellations are due to restrictions imposed by the Cuban government.

Gilbert says the couple didn’t plan for an extra month in a foreign country. “Eventually we’ll run out of money and our visas will expire,” Gilbert said via Skype. He’s also concerned about staying in Cuba once their visas are expired.

“When we spoke with immigration officials a week ago, they painted our life in Cuba in fairly cataclysmic terms. Anybody that has anything to do with you could be arrested. Anybody that gives you housing could be fined,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert splits his time between St. Petersburg, where his mother lives, and Philadelphia. Sellinger lives full-time in Philadelphia. The couple was supposed to fly into Ft. Lauderdale on the 19th. It was the first leg on their trip home.

Now the couple is set to sail back to the U.S., departing Havana for Key West early Sunday morning.

“The thing that we were most trepidatious about was the visas clocking out,” Matt Gilbert said. “So this takes care of all of that so we get to go port to port and land on the terra firma of Key West. “

Matt’s mother Donna contacted 8 On Your Side when she didn’t know who else to turn to.

“8 On Your Side, I mean I had no idea how fast you get stuff done,” said Donna Gilbert. “None. None.”

Matt Gilbert is also pleased with the quick resolution. “I’m glad my mom called you all too. It’s made all of the difference in the world. Who knew that 8 On Your Side was the solution to all of your problems,” said Matt Gilbert. “I’ve got to keep you all on speed dial.”