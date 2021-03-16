Couple stranded in Cuba now back on American soil

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Matt Gilbert is certainly happy to be back on American soil.

When 8 On Your Side first introduced you to Matt and his Girlfriend Donna last week, they were stranded in Cuba, after JetBlue Airlines canceled their flight and rescheduled it for April. They were concerned that their visas would expire prior to that flight.

Gilbert says the couple also didn’t plan for an extra month in a foreign country.

“Eventually we’ll run out of money and our visas will expire,” Gilbert said via Skype.

He was also concerned about staying in Cuba once their visas are expired.

“When we spoke with immigration officials a week ago, they painted our life in Cuba in fairly cataclysmic terms. Anybody that has anything to do with you could be arrested. Anybody that gives you housing could be fined. “

But a 8 On Your Side viewer saw the story and contacted a sailboat captain who was docked in Havana, asking if he could help get Matt and Donna back to the states. Chris Webster was happy to help.

“My great buddy Herman Bips from the Davis Islands yacht club contacted me. He knew I was down here and knew I would be available to help, so it’s all good,” Webster said. “These nice people that we have we all get together and help people.”

But it wasn’t smooth sailing the entire way. There were winds and currents to contend with, not to mention a 15-hour trip on a sailboat. Not a trip for the faint at heart.

“It was a bit of a trial but you know we’re back in the states now and that’s not for nothing,” said Matt Gilbert. “Thank you all for all your efforts.”

Gilbert says when he finally saw land, there were still several hours to go.

“We saw the lights of Key West about 30 miles off shore, we did not get to Key West for another five and a half hours,” said Matt Gilbert. “And that was at about 5:30 after being awake for more than 24 hours. So mostly what I was thinking was I’m glad the boat didn’t sink and I want desperately for a cup of coffee and breakfast.”

The couple is currently staying with relatives on the east coast, and Matt plans to drive over to St. Petersburg to see his mother, before returning to Philadelphia.

His mother, who’s name is also Donna, is thankful she called 8 On Your Side.

“Wednesday, Friday and here we are on Tuesday and they’re home. That fast,” said Donna Gilbert. “Without any help from JetBlue, by the way. “