Couple reunited with wedding ring lost at Clearwater Beach restaurant

TAMPA, Fla. – Nearly a year after a Minnesota couple got married on Clearwater Beach, they have finally been reunited with their missing wedding ring. That’s thanks to a little help from Better Call Behnken.

The ring slipped through deck boards at a local restaurant but now that ring is finally back in Minnesota where it belongs.

Newlyweds Tim and Miranda Hogan were celebrating their marriage with friends at Cooters restaurant last March, when Tim’s ring slipped off his finger.

“It was just slow motion as it hit the deck plank and it just started rolling down the plank a little bit and then fell between the cracks,” Tim Hogan said.

Days later, Better Call Behnken was able to get all parties involved to work together for a “treasure hunt.” Within 10 minutes of pulling up a few of the deck boards, the ring was found.

That was in January, and the wedding photographer held on to the ring until Miranda’s friend was in Florida to personally pick it up.

And now, the ring is finally back on Tim’s finger.