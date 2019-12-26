Couple leaves Clearwater server $2,000 tip on Christmas Eve

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Lynette Baio probably wasn’t looking forward to working on Christmas Eve, but looking back, she wouldn’t trade her experience for the world.

Baio is a server at Speggtacular, a breakfast and lunch spot on Clearwater Beach. She’s worked for the chain for five years.

Baio was not in a great mood as it was the day before Christmas and she had no money to buy gifts after a recent car repair had wiped her out.

“I had avoided an accident and really messed up my car and it really depleted my savings,” said Baio. “And I wasn’t going to give my family members anything for Christmas but my opinion. And, nobody wants that.”

A couple of regulars could tell something wasn’t right. She confided in the couple about what was going on. The man and woman came back on Christmas Eve and asked her how her car was running. She told them it was running fine.

The next thing she knew, they were ready to go.

“And they got up to leave and I looked down and there was a check for what I paid for my car which was two-thousand dollars,” said Baio. “And there was a note that said Merry Christmas, restore your savings.”

Baio couldn’t believe it and embraced the couple before they left.

“I cried. He got up. He cried, she cried, we all cried,” said Baio. “It was a Christmas miracle for me.”

Baio says the couple is local but wished to remain anonymous. She says this act of random kindness has changed her outlook on life.

“It restored my faith in humanity, it restored my faith in my belief, and it meant the world to me,” said Baio. “And I just really want to thank them so much.”