Couple charged for racing another car on US Highway 19 in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A couple is now facing charges after they were found racing another car and going over double the speed limit on US Highway 19 in Clearwater, according to arrest reports.

Officials say 26-year-old Brian Callahan was driving a 2020 convertible Ford Mustang when he was stopped for racing another car and speeding 98 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone near the intersection of Gulf to Bay Boulevard and US 19.

When officers pulled Callahan over, the arrest report said Callahan had bloodshot glassy eyes and a “moderate odor” of alcohol on his breath. He refused to provide a breath sample.

His girlfriend, 25-year-old Kayla Slavin, was a passenger in the car during the time of the incident and was also under the influence of alcohol, according to the arrest report.

Callahan was charged with racing on the highway as the driver in the vehicle in addition to driving under the influence. Slavin was only charged with racing on the highway as the passenger in the vehicle.

