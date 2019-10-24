Couple arrested after Largo police find deplorable conditions and abused teen

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Largo Police Department describes a true “House of Horrors” at a mobile home.

Police tell us the couple abused the teen who lived in fear among utter filth, cockroaches and dog feces.

What police say, went on inside the run-down, aging mobile home is right out of a Halloween movie.

The caregivers are accused of waking up a 14-year-old boy at odd hours, forcing him to clean the bathroom. If he didn’t or fell asleep, they say he’d get beaten, whipped or forced to run in place.

“You would hear em like yelling at maybe 12, 1 o’clock in the morning, like clean, clean, clean,” said one neighbor.

She remembers seeing the teen with missing pieces of hair.

A note on the mobile home door informs the couple, Pinellas Animal Services has their dogs.

Police report the adults forced the teen to sleep with 1000 roaches and dog feces throughout the home.

“They were doing some bad stuff to that little boy. We would hear late at night, screaming, banging, the little boy’s hands were swollen” said another neighbor. “Maybe that little boy will get a life that he deserves.”

Shoppers found the teen at a nearby Aldi market, lying on the ground.

He’d run away, fearing another beating.

Cops say the adults he lived with withheld food, padlocking the frig and freezer. When they asked to show the teen’s food supply, multiple bugs ran out of the cabinet.

Arrest paperwork says doctors at John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital found welts on the teen’s back and other injuries. They also found him malnourished.

