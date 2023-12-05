ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) — Councilwoman Gina Driscoll wants the Tampa Bay Rays to change their name to the St. Petersburg Rays.

Driscoll’s request was added to the St. Petersburg City Council agenda for Dec. 14. Driscoll has asked for the name change to be included in ongoing stadium negotiations.

“I like the idea of St. Petersburg as a city having more ownership of the name itself,” said resident Bailey Bjugan.

Rays superfan Mike Baker thinks the name should be left alone.

“It’s such a big brand across not only Rays fans but across sports and baseball in general, so I think they’d be confused as to why,” Baker said.

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch shared his thoughts on the matter in an op-ed for the Tampa Bay Times.

“I recall this idea being mentioned more than 15 years ago while I served on the Pinellas County Commission, but then and now, I firmly believe our powerful strength as a region includes all sides of the bay, all corners of Pinellas County, and all surrounding counties from Citrus all the way down to Sarasota,” Welch wrote. “I’m confident in St. Pete’s special vibe and appeal as a unique and special part of our Tampa Bay community. But we are strongest as a region, and I proudly embrace our regional neighbors and look forward to welcoming them to St. Petersburg for upcoming Rays games. In fact, when I don my Tampa Bay Rays jersey, I do so with the pride of knowing our hometown team’s 25-year-old regional brand serves as a beacon to unite the Bay Area.”