Councilmember questions St. Petersburg mayor’s timing and legality behind demolishing bait house

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – “We should be very careful about who we’re accusing of illegal activity sir,” Mayor Rick Kriseman said to a councilmember during Thursday’s city council meeting.

It was a blowup over the old bait house. During the city council meeting, the mayor was questioned by the council about his timing in having the piece of public property demolished and where the documentation was to do so legally.

8 On Your Side Pinellas County Bureau Reporter Christine McLarty spent Friday looking into the matter.

The bait house was built in the 1920s and was a part of the past two piers. Some wanted the piece of history to be a part of this new pier, but it was destroyed before it could be discussed.

“You know we discussed a lot yesterday but I still don’t understand why [the Mayor} decided to have it demolished when he did,” Blackmon said on Friday.

St. Petersburg City Council member Robert Blackmon said he’s worked to repurpose the bait shop for three months.

“I did not know that you had been working on this,” Kriseman said during the city council meeting.

But according to a public records request, Mayor Kriseman was on the email chain acknowledging Blackmon’s interest.

The mayor later said that even if he had known Blackmon was working on this, he still would have moved forward with his decision.

“It made no financial sense for me to spend any money, any additional money on this building,” Mayor Kriseman said during the city council meeting.

Five years ago $25,000 of taxpayer money was used to move and preserve the historic bait house. The same week the topic was slated for discussion, it was destroyed.

“This is not the way we should do things here in St. Petersburg,” said Council Chair, Ed Montanari.

“City council is supposed to be the watchdog of the little guy, the citizens on the street,” Blackmon said to 8 On Your Side Friday.

He wanted the people of St. Petersburg to be able to discuss and decide if the bait house should go somewhere new.

8 On Your Side took Blackmon’s concerns about timing to Mayor Kriseman asking why he had the building destroyed when he did. The mayor did not return our call but St. Petersburg Communications Director Ben Kirby sent us a statement that read in part:

“There is no interest from administration in discussing the issue any longer.”

“[The old bait house] could have gone and served a useful purpose,” said the former mayor of St.Pete, Bill Foster.

Foster said he is sad to see it gone but doesn’t think there’s foul play.

“[Mayor Kriseman] didn’t do anything wrong. He’s the strong mayor and he had every right to do it,” Foster said.

Others are left asking questions.

“Do we have records of how it was disposed of or who disposed of it?” Blackmon asked the Mayor at Thursday’s meeting. “I have nothing in front of me, no sir,” Mayor Kriseman responded, he went on to say his staff had the documentation.

Blackmon voiced concern about the lack of documentation that has been revealed so far.

“I’m just worried there has been illegal activity regarding this,” Blackmon said at the city council meeting.

“We should be very careful about who we’re accusing of illegal activity, sir,” Mayor Kriseman said in response.

8 On Your Side reached out to the mayors office for the documents Friday but didn’t get a response.

Meanwhile, Blackmon moved a motion to discuss having the building replicated, saying it could be used to help make the city money.