Website will let you check Pinellas County beach capacity

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is launching an online tool that will provide real-time updates on the capacity of beaches, parking lots and bridges in the county.

All of this comes after Pinellas beaches reopened Monday after being closed for more than a month. Pinellas County Sheriff expects this weekend to be busy at the beaches since it’s the first weekend they will be open and it’s Mother’s Day weekend.

“It will be the first weekend the beaches are open and we are expecting to see crowds. So we are going to have an effective management plan for that and again some of that may be just limiting access,” said Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

Beginning Friday at 1 p.m., residents and travelers can visit this website to plan ahead.

Citizens can look up areas of the beach that are open, reaching capacity or closed before they arrive, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said it will also be posting status updates throughout the weekend on Facebook and Twitter.

