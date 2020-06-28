Coronavirus testing site to open at Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A drive-thru coronavirus testing site is set to open at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg as the demand for more coronavirus testing continues to grow.

Starting Monday, the site will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. through Thursday. It will be closed on Friday in observance of Independence Day. In subsequent weeks, however, the site will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“Testing is an important weapon in the fight against COVID-19,” said Dr. UIyee Choe, director of the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County. “All those involved are committed to public health and know it is important that we have this testing capacity.”

The Tropicana Field site is being opened a week after BayCare shut down its Pinellas drive-thru test collection site in the Carillon office complex in north St. Petersburg.

The drive-thru site will use Lot 2, on the west side of the stadium off 16th Street South. Cars will be asked to enter the drive-thru site from an entrance on 3rd Avenue South.

Residents are being encouraged to bring a referral from a medical provider and those who do not will be screened based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Testing will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis with a daily cap based on supplies.

For directions to the Tropicana Field testing entrance, click here.

