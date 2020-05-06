Coronavirus stress: How to help teens struggling during pandemic

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County is focusing this week on the importance of mental and physical health in some of the most at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic – teenagers.

So what are some signs parents should look for that their teen is struggling? And how do you help your teen once you identify a problem? 8 On Your Side is getting answers to those questions.

We’re speaking with Marvin Coleman, vice president of Legislative and Community Affairs and National Training Initiatives for Operation PAR, Inc. The nonprofit based in Pinellas Park provides treatment and services to help those impacted by substance abuse and mental health problems.

Mr. Coleman said teens are at especially at risk of substance abuse disorders during this period of increased social isolation, and with schools in Florida shut down for the remainder of the semester.

According to the county, experts believe COVID-19 will hit some populations with substance use disorders particularly hard.

“Because the virus attacks the lungs, COVID-19 could be an especially serious threat to those who smoke tobacco or marijuana or who vape. People with opioid use disorder and methamphetamine use disorder may be vulnerable due to those drugs’ effects on respiratory and pulmonary health. Additionally, individuals with a substance use disorder are more likely to experience homelessness or incarceration, and these circumstances pose unique challenges regarding the transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19.” Pinellas County Communications

Mr. Coleman is discussing with 8 On Your Side the risks posed to teens and talking about the help

available.

