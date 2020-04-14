Coronavirus: Pinellas animal shelter runs out of dogs amid pet adoption boom

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A local animal shelter has found another silver lining in the coronavirus pandemic–it doesn’t house a single dog.

Pinellas County Animal Services said all of the dog kennels at the county’s animal shelter were empty as of Monday evening.

“For the first time in years at Pinellas County Animal Services, our dog adoption program is completely adopted out,” said Animal Services Director Doug Brightwell. “That’s thanks to the community and the hard work of our volunteers and our staff.”

Animal shelters across the country have seen a surge in adoptions and foster applications as more Americans, under instructions to stay at home, look for comfort during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pet adoption services qualify as an essential business in Florida. Pinellas County Animal Services said its staf and volunteers are continuing animal adoptions while practicing safe social distancing at the shelter.

The shelter, which is located at 12450 Ulmerton Road, Largo, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit www.pinellascounty.org/animalservices or call (727) 582-2600.

