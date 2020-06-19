Coronavirus outbreak at Phillies camp in Clearwater

Gates to Spectrum Field, spring training baseball game home of the Philadelphia Phillies are locked, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Clearwater, Fla. Major League Baseball has delayed the start of its season by at least two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak and suspended the rest of its spring training schedule. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Five players and three staff members have tested positive for coronavirus at the Philadelphia Phillies’ Clearwater facility.

The team confirmed the outbreak Friday afternoon and said the first confirmed case happened Tuesday.

Eight staff members tested negative for the virus, and 12 staff members and 20 players (both major and minor league players) living in the Clearwater area are in the process of being tested and are waiting for their results, according to the team.

“The Phillies are committed to the health and welfare of our players, coaches and staff as our highest priority, and as a result of these confirmed tests, all facilities in Clearwater have been closed indefinitely to all players, coaches and staff and will remain closed until medical authorities are confident that the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected,” said Managing Partner John Middleton.

No other information has been released at this time.

