Live Now
Mayor Jane Castor addresses coronavirus concerns ahead of major events in Tampa

Coronavirus in Pinellas County: General admission to Grand Prix in St. Pete canceled

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST PETERSBURG, FL – MARCH 30: Scott Dixon of New Zealand, driver of the #9 Target Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet leads a pack of cars during the Verizon IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg at the Streets of St. Petersburg on March 30, 2014 in St Petersburg, Florida (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman has announced the general admission attendance to this weekend’s Firestone Grand Prix has been canceled.

“I don’t make this decision lightly,” said Kriseman. “I strongly believe life must carry on, as best we are able. But the reality now is that’s just not possible. I am disappointed. I love this race. But I love this city and our residents more.”

Kriseman said the city is currently working with promoters and IndyCar and will have more information later as to whether the race itself will run.

The event is scheduled to run from March 13 to March 15.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Restaurants increase food safety practices amid Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurants increase food safety practices amid Coronavirus pandemic"

Downtown Plant City gets fresh look for spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Plant City gets fresh look for spring"

Farnell Middle School closes for 48 hours over coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farnell Middle School closes for 48 hours over coronavirus concerns"

Tampa Bay travelers react to 30-day travel ban on Europe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay travelers react to 30-day travel ban on Europe"

Road Rants: No right on red on Henderson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: No right on red on Henderson"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry stretch of weather continues

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry stretch of weather continues"

Evan Coronavirus Treatment Hernando Singh

Thumbnail for the video titled "Evan Coronavirus Treatment Hernando Singh"

Office at 55 and over community in Pinellas Park ‘exposed’ to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Office at 55 and over community in Pinellas Park ‘exposed’ to coronavirus"

University of South Florida coronavirus: Face-to-face classes move online starting March 23

Thumbnail for the video titled "University of South Florida coronavirus: Face-to-face classes move online starting March 23"

Coronavirus in Florida: Lawmakers frustrated with lack of info

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Lawmakers frustrated with lack of info"

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus: Full interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus: Full interview"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss