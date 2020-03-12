Coronavirus in Pinellas County: General admission to Grand Prix in St. Pete canceled

ST PETERSBURG, FL – MARCH 30: Scott Dixon of New Zealand, driver of the #9 Target Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet leads a pack of cars during the Verizon IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg at the Streets of St. Petersburg on March 30, 2014 in St Petersburg, Florida (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman has announced the general admission attendance to this weekend’s Firestone Grand Prix has been canceled.

“I don’t make this decision lightly,” said Kriseman. “I strongly believe life must carry on, as best we are able. But the reality now is that’s just not possible. I am disappointed. I love this race. But I love this city and our residents more.”

Kriseman said the city is currently working with promoters and IndyCar and will have more information later as to whether the race itself will run.

The event is scheduled to run from March 13 to March 15.

LATEST STORIES: