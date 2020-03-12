Coronavirus in Pinellas County: General admission to Grand Prix in St. Pete canceled

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman has announced the general admission attendance to this weekend’s Firestone Grand Prix has been canceled.
“I don’t make this decision lightly,” said Kriseman. “I strongly believe life must carry on, as best we are able. But the reality now is that’s just not possible. I am disappointed. I love this race. But I love this city and our residents more.”
Kriseman said the city is currently working with promoters and IndyCar and will have more information later as to whether the race itself will run.
The event is scheduled to run from March 13 to March 15.
