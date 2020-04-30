Coronavirus concerns: Pinellas County pools allowed to reopen today but some remain closed

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – As of 6 a.m. Thursday, all community pools in Pinellas County were allowed to reopen, but some are choosing not to.

On Tuesday, Pinellas County Commissioners announced the news that cities, condominiums, etc. could reopen.

8 On Your Side is speaking with some who are choosing to keep their watering holes shut down.

The Pinellas County sheriff said cities and each individual community can choose to keep their pools closed.

On Thursday morning, 8 On Your Side’s Christine McLarty spoke with workers of St. Pete Parks and Recreation who said North Shore Pool and Aquatic Complex is still closed and they have not received any direction to reopen. On their website, it said they were still shut down to COVID-19.

8 On Your Side reached out to St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman asking why he decided to keep that pool closed, we have not yet received an answer to that question.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the lifting of the pool ban made all public/community pools available at 50 percent, with people on the pool deck following CDC guidelines of staying at least 6 feet apart and can not be in groups larger than 10.

An assisted living facility in St. Pete is also choosing to keep their waterways shut down as an extra precaution to protect the most vulnerable population amongst us. The Grand Villa of St. Pete said as of now they have no cases of COVID in their facilities and want to keep it that way. They don’t have any plans to reopen the pool as of now but said they do take their residents for walks around the pool one by one so they can get outside to enjoy the fresh air.

What danger does the water pose amidst the spread of COVID-19? Here is what the CDC website:

“There is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas, or water play areas. Proper operation and maintenance (including disinfection with chlorine and bromine) of these facilities should inactivate the virus in the water.” CDC Website

