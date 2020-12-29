Coronavirus cases in Pinellas long-term care facilities reach highest peak of pandemic

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Coronavirus cases in Pinellas County long-term care facilities are at their all-time highest peak since the pandemic began as of Tuesday morning, according to the county’s COVID dashboard.

The dashboard shows there were 2,569 cases reported in Pinellas County long-term care facilities between July 12 and 18. But, according to the most recent data, the COVID cases in these facilities spiked to an all-time high of 2,699 cases between Dec. 13 and Dec. 19.

Screenshot from the Pinellas County COVID-19 Dashboard taken on 12/29/20

8 On Your Side is speaking with the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County on Thursday to ask about the rise in numbers and how a continuing spike can be avoided.

