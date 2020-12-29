Coronavirus cases in Pinellas long-term care facilities reach highest peak of pandemic

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Coronavirus cases in Pinellas County long-term care facilities are at their all-time highest peak since the pandemic began as of Tuesday morning, according to the county’s COVID dashboard.

The dashboard shows there were 2,569 cases reported in Pinellas County long-term care facilities between July 12 and 18. But, according to the most recent data, the COVID cases in these facilities spiked to an all-time high of 2,699 cases between Dec. 13 and Dec. 19.

Screenshot from the Pinellas County COVID-19 Dashboard taken on 12/29/20

8 On Your Side is speaking with the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County on Thursday to ask about the rise in numbers and how a continuing spike can be avoided.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and watch Christine McLarty’s report at 4:30 and 5:30 on News Channel 8.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss