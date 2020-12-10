Coquina Key residents call for end to violence after fight involving dozens leads to shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Coquina Key Park is a place where children play soccer, adults play tennis, basketball and pickleball, but on last weekend it was the scene of chaos.

On Sunday night, a large group of people showed up to the park to fight, and that fight led to an eruption of gunfire.

“Thirty people were here shooting at each other, there were 40 rounds, we still don’t have a definite number, but 40 rounds were shot and it wasn’t just hand guns it was rifles and homes were struck,” said Neighborhood Association President Mike McGraw.

McGraw says it’s not the first time there have been problems in the neighborhood.

“Basically within the last 12 calendar months we’ve had four or five shootings in a very residential area within steps of an elementary school,” he added.

On Wednesday night, more than 100 people gathered in the park to voice their concern over the violence. St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway was in attendance.

“What we are going to do is let the community know that this is a safe community, we’re going to put more officers out here and we are going to work together to solve this problem together,” he said.

McGraw says he believes the people who came to the park are not from the neighborhood.

“These are not our neighbors, we don’t want them here,” he said.

Chief Holloway said detectives are still working to identify those involved in the shooting.

