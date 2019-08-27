Convicted murderer John Jonchuck back in court as attorneys motion for new trial

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – John Jonchuck, the man convicted of murdering his daughter, Phoebe Jonchuck, will be back in a Pinellas County courtroom Tuesday morning.

His attorneys want a new trial.

Jonchuck was sentenced to life in prison four months ago.

His attorneys claim Jonchuck was treated unfairly during his original murder trial.

Monday’s hearing focused on evidence presented during the original trial.

The defense arguesd the jury should not have heard some of it.

After sitting through a month-long trial back in April, Jonchuck and his attorneys believe he deserves a do-over.

Jonchuck was convicted of first-degree murder by a jury in the death of his 5-year old daughter.

He was accused of throwing Phoebe off the Dick Misner bridge in 2015.

After four weeks of testimony with expert witnesses, the jury did not buy the defense’s argument that Jonchuck was not guilty by reason of insanity.

“We never raised any specific character issues for the state to rebut that. insanity and character are two different things,” said defense attorney Jessica Manuele.

The defense will continue their argument Tuesday morning when court starts at 9 a.m.

The state will present its case afterward.

Judge Chris Helinger, who presided over the original trial, will submit her decision via written ruling.

