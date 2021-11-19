Construction workers discover human body along Duke Energy Trail in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – For most of the day, crime scene tape crossed the Duke Energy Trail in Countryside, just to the north of the Clearwater Countryside Rec Center after construction workers discovered a human body around 7:30 a.m.

They called the Clearwater Police Department, who turned the scene over to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office because the land belongs to the county.

Investigators aren’t releasing much information and won’t say if the person was a man or a woman, nor will they say if they believe there was foul play involved.

The lack of answers has led to a lot of social media speculation, and speculation among those who frequent the trail.

Many are concerned about safety. John Masterson may rethink his plans on the trail.

“I’m usually out early in the mornings and sometimes late at night. So that would be a reconsider, maybe do a different route,” said Masterson. “Maybe go through the neighborhoods versus this whole area here.”

Masterson is also concerned for his wife.

“You know I wouldn’t feel comfortable having my wife go out by herself,” said Masterson. “You know we typically will do one walk a day together, but I don’t know if I should tell her what happened here.”

Chuck McGrath has similar feelings.

“So safety is a big concern,” said McGrath. “We ride it as a trail even though it’s not quite open yet. It is a community trail we prefer it to be safe. Hopefully it’s not someone in the neighborhood or even someone outside.”