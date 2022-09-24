TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The construction worker who authorities say killed a Pinellas County deputy with a front-end loader in an alleged hit-and-run was given a higher bond and travel restrictions in his first appearance Saturday.

Juan Ariel Molina-Salles, 32, of Honduras was arrested Friday morning after a nine-hour manhunt when he fled the scene of a workplace incident that killed Deputy Michael Hartwick, who was working construction detail for road work in the area of Interstate 275 and Roosevelt Boulevard.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri told reporters that Molina-Salles had struck Hartwick while driving a front-end loader with a forklift, killing him instantly. Instead of checking on the deputy or calling 911, Molina-Salles gave his vest and helmet to another worker, 31-year-old Elieser Aurelio Gomez-Zelaya, so he could hide them for him.

According to the sheriff, Gomez-Zelaya was also in the country illegally as a Honduran national.

Juan Ariel Molina-Salles during his first appearance Saturday

Gualtieri said Molina-Salles admitted to running away because he was afraid. During a press conference, the sheriff told reporters that the suspect was in the country illegally, had no driver’s license, and was working under a fake name, Victor Vazquez.

“He has no qualifications to drive a front loader, and he said what he told these people is that back in Honduras, he worked some construction, and he knows how to operate this thing so they said go ahead,” the sheriff said Friday. “Is that really what these contractors are doing? Is that how they’re doing business?”

State Attorney Elizabeth Constantine said the defendant had been using the identity and social security number of another person for employment. According to the prosecution, it took several hours to find out Molina-Salles’ true name, frustrating the investigation.

Constantine also said Molina-Salles admitted to the crime after being read his Miranda rights. While he has no local criminal history, the state attorney said she could not speak on the defendant’s potential criminal history in his home country of Honduras.

Deputy Michael Hartwick. Source: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

Initially, Molina-Salles was issued a $100,000 bond for leaving the scene of an accident involving death. However, upon the state’s request Saturday, the defendant’s bond was increased to $500,000.

If he posts bond, Molina-Salles will be required to wear a GPS monitor, surrender any passport in his name or other aliases, and is not allowed to leave the 6th Judicial Circuit, which includes Pasco and Pinellas County. He will also be forbidden from driving.

The defendant was also appointed a public defender to represent him.

Gomez-Zelaya, the worker who helped hide Molina-Salles’ items, was given a $100,000 bond for accessory after the fact, according to his jail roster.

Elieser Aurelio Gomez-Zelaya (Credit: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

He was also given a $150 bond for giving a false name to law enforcement and placed under the same travel restrictions as his fellow defendant.

Gomez-Zelaya’s next court date is Sept. 29 to determine whether he can hire an attorney to represent him.