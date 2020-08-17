Construction on ‘SunRunner’ begins, line to connect downtown St. Petersburg to beaches

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Construction began Monday on the region’s first “Bus Rapid Transit line,” called the “SunRunner.”

The line, which is just over 10 miles long, will connect Pinellas County’s beaches to downtown St. Petersburg.

“Today’s about the thousands of people who will soon get to enjoy [the] Tampa Bay’s regions first rapid transit line, the SunRunner. It’s the life line that will connect all of us from St.Pete though South Pasadena to our beautiful beaches,” said Brad Miller, CEO of the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority.

The new system will feature semi-dedicated lanes, limited stops and safety enhancements, including level boarding platforms.

The line will include 16 stops with buses running ever 15 minutes.

In May, President Trump awarded Pinellas County a federal grant of $21.8 million for the construction of the SunRunner. The project was announced on July 8.

