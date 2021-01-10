Construction materials fall on, kill delivery man at St. Pete Home Depot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has died after trying to deliver construction materials to a Home Depot in St. Petersburg, police say.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, officers were called to the Home Depot, located at 2300 22nd Ave. N, to the scene of an industrial accident that killed a man.

Police say the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday as the worker was delivering materials at the back of the store.

A load of construction materials fell on and killed the delivery man, according to SPD. He was not an employee of the store.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows the incident appears to be an accident.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for the latest updates.