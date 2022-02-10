Congressman Crist holds roundtable on hate crimes, extremism in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Congressman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist hosted what he called an emergency roundtable Thursday morning to address hate crimes and extremism in Florida.

“Nazi demonstrations in Orlando. Bomb threats at Bethune Cookman University and other historically Black colleges and universities around the country. Racist graffiti in Tampa Bay schools. And right here in St. Pete, a spray-painted swastika on the Holocaust Museum with the words “Jews are guilty.” All these sound-like headlines from 50 years ago,” Rep. Crist said. “But they’re happening now. Black, Jewish, and other Florida minority communities are being targeted by dangerous, and in some cases well-organized, extremist groups.”

St. Petersburg police launched an investigation last month into racist graffiti found in a bathroom at St. Petersburg Catholic High School.

Detectives are also still trying to figure out who sprayed anti-Semitic graffiti on the Florida Holocaust Museum in May 2021.

“We know that our mission is more relevant and more important than ever, and especially as we are seeing our survivors age,” @FLHolocaustMus interim director told @WFLA on this International #HolocaustRemembranceDay.#NeverForget #NeverAgain https://t.co/kVH6Ue4Oq9 pic.twitter.com/laqGTqyIwl — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) January 28, 2022

“Anti-Semitism is a virus that mutates and takes on many different kinds of forms,” explained Rabbi Jonathan Berkun from the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center during the roundtable.

Three men are facing charges following the Neo-Nazi demonstrations in Orlando that made national headlines.

Burt Colucci (Left), Jason Brown (Middle), Joshua Terrell (Right)



Congressman Crist spoke of urgency in combatting hate crimes targeting Florida’s African American, Jewish and other minority communities. He pointed out the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group that took part in the Jan. 6 insurrection and attack on the U.S. Capitol, is based in South Florida.

“If we don’t investigate these individuals and hate groups responsible,” Rep. Crist said, “we could be looking at far more dangerous incidents in the near future.”

Pastor Manuel Sykes from the Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship in St. Pete shared a story about his own son from this week.

“While he and his friend were riding along in the car, this lady rolled up besides them, a white lady, rolled down her window proceeded to stare them down,” he said.

Pastor Sykes also spoke of black students being bullied at St. Petersburg Catholic High School.

After what school leaders called a “disturbing act of graffiti with racial slurs and threats” from January 26, the principal quoted Pope Francis in his message to parents.

“We cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness of every human life,” Principal Ross Bubolz said, quoting the Pope.

St. Petersburg police are still asking the public for tips and clues that could help them solve the cases of the graffiti sprayed on the Holocaust Museum and in the catholic school.