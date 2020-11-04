Congressman Charlie Crist re-elected to U.S. House in Florida’s 13th District

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Democrat Representative Charlie Crist will serve another term representing District 13 in the U.S. Congress. He declared victory shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

“Very grateful to have won again. Means a lot to me and it means a lot to Pinellas County, apparently,” said Crist. “So, number one, I’m just grateful. It’s you know public service I think is a calling and it’s something that I’ve done for a long time and I’m honored to have the opportunity to do it some more.”

It was a hard-fought race, but Crist is a name in Pinellas County that few people don’t know. He’s been a public servant in Florida for decades, first serving in the Florida Senate, then as the state’s education commissioner. He then went on to become the Florida Attorney General before being elected as the state’s 44th governor.

Moving forward, he believes in unity, purpose, and service. He thinks his strong point is listening.

“Listening, trying to be a good listener,” said Crist. “My dad would always tell us, ‘God gave you two ears and one mouth.’ Respect his ratio.”

“Because literally, it’s my title and my job. I am a representative,” said Crist. “So I go to Publix, I go to CVS and I see the boss in the aisles, the people are my boss and I listen to them.”

