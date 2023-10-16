ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — In about a month, the federal government will again have to figure out a way to avoid a potential government shut down.

Florida Rep. Kathy Castor says that a potential shutdown could lead to funding cuts to programs like Meals on Wheels.

“People that we deliver meals to they might not eat without us delivering those meals, and many of the times, we might be the only person they see that day,” said Mel Crews, who delivers meals.

Castor worries with the looming government shut down, the program is at risk of losing funding.

On Monday, she visited the Enoch Davis Center in St. Petersburg to help pack meals for seniors, and held a news conference to highlight the importance of the program, urging lawmakers to strengthen funding for the program, instead of taking it away.

“I want to make sure everyone understands the impact that these budget battles have in Washington,” said Castor.

Every month, Pinellas County Meals on Wheels delivers meals to 2,000 seniors, and there are plenty more in need.

“There’s over 1,000 people on the waiting list for meals on wheels in Pinellas County,” said Anita Frankhauser, Director of Nutrition with Neighborly Care Network/Meals on Wheels.

“What we need to do right now is put people over politics,” said Castor.

The new shutdown deadline is Nov. 17.