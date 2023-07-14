MADERIA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — New information has surfaced regarding the devastating fire at the Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center in Madeira Beach.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said between 50 to 100 animals were killed. Detectives believe the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Now, at least ten businesses are cleaning up and trying to figure out what’s next.

“I learned of the fire by watching Channel 8,” said Tina Sullivan, a business owner.

Sullivan owns two businesses in Johns Pass Village, the Alligator Wildlife and Discovery Center sits in between.

“My business was completely destroyed,” she said.

Sullivan has owned Beach Bites & Burgers since 2017. Surveillance video shows her restaurant filling up with smoke. The drywall needs to be pulled out and the entire place needs to be gutted, on top of dealing with water damage.

“There are also people that I’ve been affected,” said Sullivan. “I have all my employees, I just got a really great group of employees, and now they’re all out of work.”

It’s not only Sullivan’s restaurant impacted, it’s also her arcade.

“A lot of smoke damage, couldn’t breathe in there yesterday either,” she said.

July is Sullivan’s busiest month, but now it’ll take at least six months before she’s up and running. This fire is now affecting her livelihood.

“It’s been a traumatic thing for all of us here and this little area right here but the rest of the pass is open, so do come out and enjoy the rest of the pass,” she said.