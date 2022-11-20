TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A retired Largo firefighter is now fighting a battle for his own health.

“It’s been a really tough time for our family,” said Stephen Bailey.

Phillip Bailey, Stephen’s father, retired from Largo Fire & Rescue in 2008 after 30 years on the job, but recently, nerve damage from diabetes caused an infection to grow in his leg. Eventually, doctors had to amputate it above the knee.

“It’s hard for you to be in the room,” Stephen said. “You want to do something for him, but you can’t because you can’t do anything for that pain.”

Stephen is also a firefighter. He and his father were able to work together for a brief time.

“I’ve seen a lot of sick people,” Stephen said. “But when it’s your family member and a loved one, it’s different.”

Before and after the 65-year-old retired, Phillip Bailey dedicated his career to educating other firefighters in Pinellas County and across the country.

“He was my hero,” Stephen said. “I followed in his footsteps.”

Now, many of the people whose lives Phillip touched are giving back through a GoFundMe.

“There’s going to be a tremendous amount of medical bills,” Stephen said. “Getting the house ready and everything we need for him to be able to get around.”

Through the GoFundMe and private donations, the family has already raised more than $10,000 as of November 20 to pay for those bills and get the house handicap accessible. But Stephen worries even their $20,000 end goal for the GoFundMe might not be enough.

“[Phillip] really doesn’t have the energy to say a lot, but I think it means a lot to him,” Stephen said. “I think he’s kind of surprised of how many lives he’s touched over his career.”

Stephen says the doctors at Phillip’s Somerset, Kentucky hospital believe he could be released in the next couple weeks, as long as everything goes well, but the timeline is fluid.

If you’d like to donate to the Baileys’ GoFundMe, you can do so here.