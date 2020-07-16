Community holds drive-by birthday party for Clearwater WWII veteran

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Today John Rinker celebrated a birthday to remember!

The World War II veteran was celebrating his 100th birthday and was surprised with a birthday parade.

Rinker currently lives in an assisted living facility in Clearwater, so the community brought the party to him.

Police officers, firefighters, the American Legion, and more organized a surprise drive-by party — so they could send him well wishes.

From all of us here at News Channel 8, happy birthday John and thank you for your service!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss