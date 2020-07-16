Community holds drive-by birthday party for Clearwater WWII veteran

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Today John Rinker celebrated a birthday to remember!

The World War II veteran was celebrating his 100th birthday and was surprised with a birthday parade.

Rinker currently lives in an assisted living facility in Clearwater, so the community brought the party to him.

Police officers, firefighters, the American Legion, and more organized a surprise drive-by party — so they could send him well wishes.

From all of us here at News Channel 8, happy birthday John and thank you for your service!