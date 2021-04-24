Colton Herta wins pole for Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Keep an eye out for 21-year-old Colton Herta in Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, as he’s the driver everyone will be chasing when the green flag waves.

Herta won the NTT P1 Award Saturday afternoon, with the fastest qualifying time in the field.

Colton, who is in the record books as the youngest driver to ever win an INDYCAR SERIES race, is the son of former driver and now team owner, Bryan Herta, who won the pole for this race in 2005. Starting this season, Bryan is actually working on his son’s team, running strategy for Andretti Autosport.

Jack Harvey will join Herta on the front row after turning in the second-fastest time in the Firestone Fast 6. After that in the starting order it’s two-time winner and defending champion Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud, St. Pete resident Sebastien Bourdais and Pato O’Ward.

Other significant news of the day was that Will Power did not make it out of the first round of qualifying and will start 20th. Power was one of the favorites, having won the pole for this race nine times before. In addition, Scott Dixon, a six-time INDYCAR SERIES champion, was eliminated after the second round and will start eighth.

In his rookie INDYCAR season, seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson will start second-to-last at 23rd.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg airs Sunday on WFLA at noon.