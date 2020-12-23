Cold weather shelters to open Christmas night in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Cold weather shelters will open in Pinellas County Christmas night to provide warmth to those who are homeless, the county said.
The shelters will be open from 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25 to 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26.
Guests will be provided with a hot meal for dinner and breakfast the next morning.
Those with children will be placed in family shelters on cold nights. Families should call 2-1-1, Tampa Bay Cares, Inc., for more information. The county may open shelters on additional nights if weather conditions warrant.
The shelters are:
MLK Jr. Neighborhood Center
1201 Douglas Avenue, Clearwater
(813) 951-5632
Note: This shelter opens at 8 p.m.
Boy and Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park
7709 61st Street North, Pinellas Park
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
(727) 547-5437
Northwest Presbyterian Church
6330 54th Avenue North, St. Petersburg
(727) 544-4551
The Turning Point
1810 5th Avenue North, St. Petersburg
(727) 823-7811
Salvation Army
1400 4th Street South, St. Petersburg
(727) 822-4954
Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs
111 W. Lime Street, Tarpon Springs
(727) 937-6837
LATEST STORIES:
- COVID-19 testing site at Tropicana Field reaches Wednesday capacity
- WATCH: Helmet camera footage shows dramatic dog rescue from barn fire
- VW recalls Beetles to replace Takata air bag inflators
- Trump pardons security contractors in deadly Iraq shooting
- Lava lake forms as Hawaii volcano erupts after 2-year break