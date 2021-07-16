Cobra Kai’s Martin Kove to star in film shooting in Pinellas County; extras needed

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 22: Martin Kove attends the premiere of Quiver Distribution’s “The Fanatic” at the Egyptian Theatre on August 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County’s “romantic beaches” and “picturesque architecture” will serve as the backdrop for a new romantic comedy being filmed this month.

According to a press release, filming has begun for “A Taste of Love,” a romantic comedy centered on a “struggling out of work culinary network TV chef who returns to her hometown to visit her parents and sort out her future. She arrives home to find her family’s multi-generational restaurant is up for sale because it can’t compete with contemporary cuisine.”

Actors Martin Cove (Karate Kid, Cobra Kai) and Erin Cahill (Sleigh Bells Ring, How I Met Your Mother) are in town to shoot the project. Writers Michael E. Brown and Conrad De La Torres III of Digital Caviar, an independent film production company based in Tampa Bay, co-wrote the script and are also co-directing.

While the locations were not disclosed, scenes from the film are expected to “highlight our picturesque architecture, romantic beaches and marinas, dramatic skyline at sunsets, and a beloved restaurant,” the press release said.

The casting company, KLR Creative Group is seeking extras for the film. For more information, local residents can contact casting director Karlie Loland at info@diversethread.com. The message should have “A TASTE OF LOVE” in the subject line and include a phone number and current photo.