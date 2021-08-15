VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues three from sinking boat near St. Pete Pier

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Coast Guard rescued three men from a sinking boat near the St. Petersburg Pier on Saturday. 

The Coast Guard learned of the situation after getting a 911 dispatch alert about a vessel in distress. They also spotted the boaters when they used red flares to signal for help.

All of the boaters were taken safely to Station St. Petersburg, where they met with emergency services personnel.

“When you’re getting ready to launch, ensure all safety equipment is on board and working properly,” said Cmdr. Shawn Lansing, Sector St. Petersburg deputy commander. “Also, make sure to familiarize everyone with the equipment.”

