Coast Guard rescues man injured by boat propeller near Sand Key

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – US Coast Guard members helped rescue an injured man Saturday from One Tree Island near Sand Key.

According to the Coast Guard, they received a report from a good Samaritan around 3:50 p.m. regarding a 48-year-old man who suffered a leg injury from a recreational boat propeller.

Coast Guard members were able to get to One Tree Island and medevaced the man to the Coast Guard station where local EMS was waiting.

He was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading an investigation into the boating incident.

