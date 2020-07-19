Coast Guard rescues man injured by boat propeller near Sand Key

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard District 7

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – US Coast Guard members helped rescue an injured man Saturday from One Tree Island near Sand Key.

According to the Coast Guard, they received a report from a good Samaritan around 3:50 p.m. regarding a 48-year-old man who suffered a leg injury from a recreational boat propeller.

Coast Guard members were able to get to One Tree Island and medevaced the man to the Coast Guard station where local EMS was waiting.

He was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading an investigation into the boating incident.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss