ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 14-year-old boy was rescued by the Coast Guard after he was injured in a boat collision on Saturday.

Two boats allegedly collided 13 miles northwest of Egmont Key, sending the boy overboard.

The boy sustained lacerations to his arm from a boat propeller.

The Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew provided first aid and transferred him to EMS for a higher level of care.

“Our boat crew was able to rescue the seriously injured young man quickly and efficiently, due to proper use of channel 16 and assistance from good samaritans,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Jennings, Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew member said in a press release.

“The situation was very unfortunate but had the best potential outcome,” he continued. “It is incredibly important for mariners to keep a proper lookout when running their vessel regardless of location.”