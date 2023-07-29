PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater rescued a 57-year-old man on Saturday after he became ill while diving 12 miles west of Egmont Key.

The man allegedly experienced symptoms of decompression sickness while diving from a 25-foot boat.

The crew aboard the MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter hoisted the diver and transported him to Tampa General Hospital for treatment.

“Within minutes of notification, an MH-60T crew was diverted to medically evacuate a distressed diver,” Lieutenant Commander Jason E. Maddux, Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60T Aircraft Commander said. “In under an hour, this gentleman was receiving critical treatment to save his life. This was a great example of how quickly the Coast Guard can respond to distress.”

The Coast Guard said that any mariners can carry a radio, EPIRB or PLB to communicate distress to watchstanders if an emergency situation arises while at sea.