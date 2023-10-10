TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a diver Tuesday after he went missing off Anclote Key while spearfishing, according to the agency.

Two divers went in the water about 16 miles northwest of Anclote Key and only one resurfaced, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater flew a helicopter and found the diver within 20 minutes, who was picked up by the Station Sand Key boat crew, according to the Coast Guard. The diver was taken back to the recreational boat where he left.

The Coast Guard urges divers to carry a radio, EPIRB or PLB to communicate during moments of distress.