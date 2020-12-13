LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Coast Guard rescues boater 27 miles off Dunedin

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Crew members with the Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg rescued a person Saturday from a 38-foot boat taking on water 27 miles offshore of Dunedin.

The crew used a P6 dewatering pump to remove the water, identified the source of flooding, and towed the vessel back to a marina in Tierra Verde.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a call at 11 p.m. Friday from the vessel boat’s operator that their pumps were not keeping up with the water.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a Good Samaritan also responded. 

The Coast Guard encourages all mariners to have a marine-band radio and safety gear, such as life jackets, for emergencies. 

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss