Coast Guard rescues boater 27 miles off Dunedin

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Crew members with the Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg rescued a person Saturday from a 38-foot boat taking on water 27 miles offshore of Dunedin.

The crew used a P6 dewatering pump to remove the water, identified the source of flooding, and towed the vessel back to a marina in Tierra Verde.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a call at 11 p.m. Friday from the vessel boat’s operator that their pumps were not keeping up with the water.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a Good Samaritan also responded.

The Coast Guard encourages all mariners to have a marine-band radio and safety gear, such as life jackets, for emergencies.