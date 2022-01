PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Video shows a Southeast U.S. Coast Guard boat crew rescuing four people from a sinking vessel Saturday night in St. Petersburg.

According to a Twitter post from the Coast Guard, the crew “dewatered” the vessel and transferred the people with assistance from Eckerd College Search and Rescue.

The Coast Guard did not report any injuries. There was no word on how the vessel took on water.